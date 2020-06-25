21-year-old man arrested for third time on gun charges at Rockford housing property
Rockford Police say the arrest took place while patrolling in the Fairgrounds Housing Development on Wednesday night around 9 p.m.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third gun arrest on housing property and previously being banned for life, a 21-year-old faces multiple charges.
Rockford Police say the arrest took place while patrolling in the Fairgrounds Housing Development on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. On the scene, officers noticed 21-year-old Marquid Jones and he took off running. Jones then threw a loaded gun as he was running.
Officers later caught Jones where he was arrested and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Jones is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
