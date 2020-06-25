21-year-old man arrested for third time on gun charges at Rockford housing property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third gun arrest on housing property and previously being banned for life, a 21-year-old faces multiple charges.

Rockford Police say the arrest took place while patrolling in the Fairgrounds Housing Development on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. On the scene, officers noticed 21-year-old Marquid Jones and he took off running. Jones then threw a loaded gun as he was running.

Officers later caught Jones where he was arrested and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Jones is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

