Tooth Talk with Dr. T: Dentures

Dr. Tumilowicz is a 1977 graduate of Southern Illinois University and has practiced dentistry in Northern Illinois for over 30 years. Dr. T. received additional training and credentials from The Misch Implant Institute. He is a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and a Diplomat in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Emphasizing Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, Dr. Tumilowicz also has completed the Advanced Aesthetic Dentistry program through the Las Vegas Institute of Advanced Dental Studies. Dr. Tumilowicz (Too-Mee-Love-Itch) is active in our community. He is Past President of The Rotary Club of Loves Park and Pastoral Council of St. Peter's Cathedral, where he is also a cantor and choir member. He enjoys snow skiing and soccer.