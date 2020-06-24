Tooth Talk with Dr. T: Dentures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dentures may not be the best solution for your dental troubles.
Tooth Talk airs every Wednesday morning during 23 News This Morning and is sponsored by: Dr. Kris Tumilowicz, DMD.
Dr. Tumilowicz is a 1977 graduate of Southern Illinois University and has practiced dentistry in Northern Illinois for over 30 years. Dr. T. received additional training and credentials from The Misch Implant Institute. He is a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and a Diplomat in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Emphasizing Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, Dr. Tumilowicz also has completed the Advanced Aesthetic Dentistry program through the Las Vegas Institute of Advanced Dental Studies. Dr. Tumilowicz (Too-Mee-Love-Itch) is active in our community. He is Past President of The Rotary Club of Loves Park and Pastoral Council of St. Peter's Cathedral, where he is also a cantor and choir member. He enjoys snow skiing and soccer.
Dr. Tumilowicz is chairman of the Rockford IceHogs and the team dentist for the Rockford Thunder, and Rockford RiverHawks.
Address:
Dental Dimensions
1619 N. Alpine Rd.
Rockford, IL 61107-1414
Phone:
888-229-3520
Visit dentaldimensions.com for more information.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.