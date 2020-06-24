Advertisement

Thousands petition Disney World to delay reopening as Florida COVID-19 cases surge

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 7,000 people are urging Disney World to delay reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve signed a moveon.org petition, which says in part: “This virus is not gone, unfortunately it’s only become worse in this state.”

Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida as the park preps for a phased reopening starting on July 11.

Disney is putting several measures in place to reopen safely, but those who signed the petition are hoping they and local officials reconsider, saying it’s not fair to ask Disney employees to risk their lives.

There’s a similar petition calling for Disney to push back the reopening of Disneyland in California, which is set for July 17. That petition has nearly 50,000 signatures.

Disney plans to reopen all 12 of its theme parks around the world by mid-July.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Latest News

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

Valedictorian never missed day of school

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Mount Vernon, New York, valedictorian has never missed a day of school.

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.