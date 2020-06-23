Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Fire crews battle blaze at downtown Freeport restaurant

Updated: Apr. 23, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
The Two Eagles Restaurant is considered a total loss.

Suburban Chicago nursing home reports 1st coronavirus death

Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
By AP
Officials say an elderly resident of a suburban Chicago nursing home where dozens of people were sickened by the coronavirus has died.

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Illinois school district grants unrestricted locker room access to transgender students

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 11:08 AM CST
By WIFR Newsroom
A school district in Palatine, Illinois has granted transgender students unrestricted access to locker rooms based on gender identity.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

"Money Match" program to return millions to Illinois taxpayers

Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 at 5:43 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois residents with unclaimed property less than $2,000 will receive money back through a program called "Money Match."

Defense calls Chicago police officer 'scared'

Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 at 12:40 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Opening arguments come after a judge decides the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer charged in the 2014 shooting death of a black teenager should not be moved out of the city.

Rauner approves medical marijuana as opioid alternative

Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 at 3:08 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
The "Alternative to Opioids" measure allows prescribers to give qualifying patients medical marijuana instead of opioids.