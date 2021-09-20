Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
ALERT: FIRST ALERT: Strong storms likely in the Stateline Monday evening, major changes to follow
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
Rockford businesses terrorized by series of burglaries
Multiple Burglaries occur in Rockford last night
News
Burglary, house fire in Janesville being treated as suspicious
News
Gang feud in Freeport leads to death of innocent teenager
News
Belvidere repeals begging ordinance, says it’s an infringement on freedom of speech
TOP HEADLINES
News
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Haley Jordan
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”
News
Freeport School District mourns the life of female student killed by gunfire
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
District to offer counselling to students affected by the loss
Regional
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Regional
Schnucks has its biggest season with 50 varieties of fresh produce
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Local produce such as tomatoes and watermelons came from 15 farms across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Regional
Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Henderson is currently not in custody. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Henderson, please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Regional
14-year-old struck by a vehicle during fight
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
14-year-old struck by vehicle
7 Day Forecast
FEATURES
LATEST VIDEO
News
14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
News
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
News
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/20/2021
News
NIU receives Facebook grant for STEAM Fest
MORE NEWS
Regional
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
News
Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT
|
By
Ali Rasper
Dyer’s interest in cars started when he was a young boy. He’s attended the Beloit Autorama for seven years to share his hobby with others.
News
Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By
Annamarie Schutt
Equonn Ricks, 26, shot at a Rockford Police squad car Thursday striking an officer’s bullet proof vest.
State
Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
The order also gives state agencies the authority to create emergency rules to help implement these guidelines.
Regional
Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
A recent bill passed in Texas bans abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant.
National
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By
CARLA K. JOHNSON
More than 674,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
Regional
Discovery Center celebrates its 40th anniversary with Bubble Festival
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Discovery Center celebrates its 40th anniversary with Bubble Festival
News
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Gun found at airbnb
Regional
RRVBC partners with Bio-Linked for groundbreaking program to help with blood donations
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Donors could help find a cure for life-threatening diseases.
Regional
Study: Illinois a Top-10 Best State for Teachers
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Earlier this year, several teachers in schools across the U.S. had to teach students either online or a hybrid of in-person and online learning.
Regional
NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Stem fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regional
Gov. Pritzker announces new program to create jobs and increase industrial footprint
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
The program will create at least 50 well-paid jobs for Illinois residents.
MORE NEWS
News
Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By
Annamarie Schutt
Police believe shootings tied to on going gang feud.
News
North Park Fire Department prepares for fire safety open house
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By
Annamarie Schutt
The fire department welcomes kids to learn about fire safety on October 2.
News
Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
The accident occurred near the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street in Rockford.
News
Midway Village Museum puts on 25th World War II days event
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By
Annamarie Schutt
Dozens came out to watch reenactments of battles.
Regional
K-Cancer softball kicks off “100 Donors in 100 Days” campaign
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Once the organization reaches 100 donors, a sponsor will match all donations made this month.
News
Friends of the poor walk brings attention to poverty in the area
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By
Annamarie Schutt
St. Vincent de Paul Society joins Family Peace Center to raise money and awareness.
Regional
Community walks against cancer in Freeport Saturday
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
All funds raised help the cancer society with breakthrough research and provide 24/7 support for cancer patients.
News
Local groups work to fight suicide, raise awareness
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By
Annamarie Schutt
September is suicide prevention month, but several Rockford nonprofits work to prevent it all year round.
Regional
The “Tee Off on Crime” golf outing returns to The Freeport Club
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Participants were able to get mugshots taken with team members, play the on-course games including the Crime Scene Bunkers, Perjury Passes, Hole in One contest, the role the dice to take a shot off and more.
News
Dixon man charged in Lee County crash that killed two teens
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
A 20-year-old Dixon man is now facing two counts of reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed two teens on April 10 in Lee County.