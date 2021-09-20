Rockford businesses terrorized by series of burglaries

One of the three suspects in the burglaries

Blaze fire flame texture background.
Gang feud in Freeport leads to death of innocent teenager

The city of Belvidere plans to repeal the ordinance banning individuals from begging for money...
Toni’s of Winnebago will close its doors after rent increase

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Haley Jordan
“That impact is not just ‘I had a pizza at Toni’s.’ It’s, ‘I had an experience in Winnebago.’”

Freeport School District mourns the life of female student killed by gunfire

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
District to offer counselling to students affected by the loss

Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Schnucks has its biggest season with 50 varieties of fresh produce

Updated: 5 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Local produce such as tomatoes and watermelons came from 15 farms across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Henderson is currently not in custody. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Henderson, please contact the Rockford Police Department.

14-year-old struck by a vehicle during fight

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
14-year-old Rockford native wins back-to-back silver gloves tournament
Gang Feud allegedly responsible for Freeport Weekend Shootings
Strong to severe storms are to arrive here in the mid to late evening hours.
NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families

Rockford man shows off one of a kind car at Beloit Autorama show

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT
By Ali Rasper
Dyer’s interest in cars started when he was a young boy. He’s attended the Beloit Autorama for seven years to share his hobby with others.

Man charged for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rockford Police

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
By Annamarie Schutt
Equonn Ricks, 26, shot at a Rockford Police squad car Thursday striking an officer’s bullet proof vest.

Executive Order ensures safety of students, staff suspected of having COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
The order also gives state agencies the authority to create emergency rules to help implement these guidelines.

Area organizations to host rally for women’s reproductive rights, part of a nationwide march

Updated: 18 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
A recent bill passed in Texas bans abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant.

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
More than 674,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Discovery Center celebrates its 40th anniversary with Bubble Festival

Updated: 23 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Air BNB renters bring gun to residence, Rockford man facing charges

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
RRVBC partners with Bio-Linked for groundbreaking program to help with blood donations

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Donors could help find a cure for life-threatening diseases.

Study: Illinois a Top-10 Best State for Teachers

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Earlier this year, several teachers in schools across the U.S. had to teach students either online or a hybrid of in-person and online learning.

NIU receives grant from Facebook for STEAM Fest

Updated: 23 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Stem fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker announces new program to create jobs and increase industrial footprint

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
The program will create at least 50 well-paid jobs for Illinois residents.

Multiple shots fired in Freeport, at least one dead

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
By Annamarie Schutt
Police believe shootings tied to on going gang feud.

North Park Fire Department prepares for fire safety open house

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT
By Annamarie Schutt
The fire department welcomes kids to learn about fire safety on October 2.

Woman dies after being hit by car in Rockford Saturday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
The accident occurred near the area of S. Alpine Road and Beach Street in Rockford.

Midway Village Museum puts on 25th World War II days event

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT
By Annamarie Schutt
Dozens came out to watch reenactments of battles.

K-Cancer softball kicks off “100 Donors in 100 Days” campaign

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Once the organization reaches 100 donors, a sponsor will match all donations made this month.

Friends of the poor walk brings attention to poverty in the area

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT
By Annamarie Schutt
St. Vincent de Paul Society joins Family Peace Center to raise money and awareness.

Community walks against cancer in Freeport Saturday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
All funds raised help the cancer society with breakthrough research and provide 24/7 support for cancer patients.

Local groups work to fight suicide, raise awareness

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT
By Annamarie Schutt
September is suicide prevention month, but several Rockford nonprofits work to prevent it all year round.

The “Tee Off on Crime” golf outing returns to The Freeport Club

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
Participants were able to get mugshots taken with team members, play the on-course games including the Crime Scene Bunkers, Perjury Passes, Hole in One contest, the role the dice to take a shot off and more.

Dixon man charged in Lee County crash that killed two teens

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
By WIFR Newsroom
A 20-year-old Dixon man is now facing two counts of reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed two teens on April 10 in Lee County.